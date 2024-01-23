New high-tech Valley recycling center to use AI to help sort materials

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Republic Services is opening a state-of-the-art recycling center in Scottsdale on Tuesday that is expected to improve local recycling rates.

The Salt River Recycling Center is located along the Beeline Highway in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Republic Services says the 51,000-square-foot center will recycle materials from 1.4 million residents and 2,000 businesses. It will reportedly be able to process 40 tons of recyclables - paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, metal cans, glass bottles, and jars - per hour.

Artificial intelligence and optical sorters will help the processing system and plastics will then be sent to a new Polymer Center in Las Vegas to be processed further so they can become new products.