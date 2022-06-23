QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney died Wednesday night after battling a lung infection.

City officials say the 74-year-old Barney had been battling the infection for several months.

Barney had lived in Queen Creek for nearly his entire life, moving there from Safford when he was six months old in 1948, according to city officials. He grew up and farmed in the community for many years.

He served in multiple roles in the Queen Creek Community over the years, including the town's planning and zoning commission from 1998 to 2002, the town council from 2002 until 2010, and has been mayor since 2010.

Barney was instrumental in many town milestones in the last two decades, including launching a fire and police department and providing municipal water services.

The mayor is survived by his wife Pam, three children, 16 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Service details are pending.