Queen Creek home destroyed in lightning-caused fire during monsoon storm

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Pinal County officials are investigating an overnight house fire that started during strong lightning storms in the Queen Creek area.

Lightning reportedly struck a home's roof near Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday night.

ABC15 received multiple videos showing flames erupting from the home.

Queen Creek home destroyed in fire

On Friday morning, video from the scene showed the blaze had been extinguished, but the home was extensively damaged.

Rural Metro Fire officials say crews spent six hours at the scene working to control the blaze. A roof collapse caused problems for firefighters inside, who were then forced out of the home.

No one was injured during the destructive fire, and ABC15 crews at the scene are told the residents were out of town at the time.

This is what this Queen Creek home looks like this morning at the ground level. So sad - I’m told the family was up at Lake Powell for the holiday weekend, now they have to come back to face the loss of their home @abc15 https://t.co/9TB992gNb4 pic.twitter.com/VScyrCpXZ3 — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) September 2, 2022

Strong storms pushed through the southeast Valley Thursday night, bringing wind, thick dust, and lightning.

Some storm damage to roofing and fences was also seen in the area.

What a lightning show out there tonight!



Storms east of the Valley now tracking SW.



East Valley spots like Mesa, Queen Creek and Gilbert could see rain by 10 pm



Watch out for gusty winds that could top 45 mph too. #abc15 #abc15wx #azwx #az #wx #arizona #weather #monsoon2022 pic.twitter.com/noFJtmDLar — Amber Sullins (@AmberSullins) September 2, 2022