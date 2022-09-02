Queen Creek home destroyed in lightning-caused fire during monsoon storm

Watch Now
Posted at 7:15 AM, Sep 02, 2022
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Pinal County officials are investigating an overnight house fire that started during strong lightning storms in the Queen Creek area.

Lightning reportedly struck a home's roof near Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday night.

ABC15 received multiple videos showing flames erupting from the home.

On Friday morning, video from the scene showed the blaze had been extinguished, but the home was extensively damaged.

Rural Metro Fire officials say crews spent six hours at the scene working to control the blaze. A roof collapse caused problems for firefighters inside, who were then forced out of the home.

No one was injured during the destructive fire, and ABC15 crews at the scene are told the residents were out of town at the time.

Strong storms pushed through the southeast Valley Thursday night, bringing wind, thick dust, and lightning.

Some storm damage to roofing and fences was also seen in the area.

