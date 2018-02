QUEEN CREEK, AZ - Two children and three adults were taken to the hospital following a two-car collision in Queen Creek on Monday evening, according to the Queen Creek Fire Department.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near Combs and Rittenhouse roads.

An adult man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Queen Creek fire.

Fire officials say both children suffered serious injuries in the wreck.

Queen Creek fire said an adult woman suffered serious injuries and another adult man received minor injuries in the crash.

