Portillo's to open seventh Arizona location in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Chicago fast food staple Portillo's is planning to open another Valley location.

Company leaders announced Friday they are looking to open their seventh Arizona location in Queen Creek.

The new restaurant will be located near Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads.

It is expected to be open by the end of the year.

“Arizona has been a great market for Portillo’s,” says Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “We’ve loved serving the Phoenix area since first opening in Scottsdale in 2013. Queen Creek gives us even more opportunity to bring our unrivaled Chicago street food to both longtime fans and newcomers to Portillo’s.”

Portillo's already has locations in Avondale, Gilbert, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson.

