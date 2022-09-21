Police report reveals how 4th grader took loaded gun to Queen Creek school

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — New police records reveal what happened the day a 4th grader took a gun to school in Queen Creek.

Police say on August 25 the student took a loaded gun to Legacy Traditional Academy and new records show there were 16 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

Officers found the gun in the student's backpack.

On September 7, it was announced that Queen Creek Police Department recommended charges against the student, his mother and stepfather.

According to a police report, the mother told police they do have a gun but she claimed it is kept away from the child in the top drawer of a dresser.

Records also say the 4th grader grabbed a ladder to get ahold of it and told investigators he carried the gun to protect himself from a potential abduction while traveling to and from school.