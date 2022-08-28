Parent speaks out about Legacy Traditional School's principal put on leave

QUEEN CREEK — The principal at Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus has now been placed on administrative leave.

This comes just two days after police say a fourth-grade student brought a gun to the school.

Amanda Clark is the mother of a student at the school.

She says they just want answers, but instead have more and more questions with every email the school sends out.

"Why now?" she asked about the email.

Clark says it was shocking to open up an email saying her son's principal was being put on leave.

"You're already upset and then you get an email that says that. It really intensifies how you were feeling to begin with," she added.

She says more questions came to mind.

"Did she know beforehand? What happened? What took place that was not right already?"

Thursday, Queen Creek police were called to Legacy Traditional School and confiscated a loaded gun from a fourth grader.

"It's very scary," Clark told ABC15.

Prior to that, police said another student at the school noticed something suspicious Wednesday and alerted their parents.

Those parents then contacted the school.

The fourth grader was confronted the next day, and that's when the gun was found in their backpack.

Police say there was a loaded magazine inside the gun.

"I don't know his state of being why he brought the gun. I don't know how he got the gun," she said.

Here's what Clark knows: "I don't maybe want to have a round two."

Clark says she wants the child who brought the gun to school to be expelled.

Until then, she's chosen to keep her son home.

"Without a direct answer, I'm unable to send my kid back," she told ABC15.

Should that child be allowed back...

"I'll be unenrolling him and putting him somewhere else. I'm not going to wait that much longer. I have spoken to the parents, and we all feel the same way," she added.

ABC15 has reached out to the school, asking exactly why the principal was put on leave. ABC15 also asked whether any prior reports of dangerous behavior involving the student had been documented.

ABC15 is waiting to hear back.