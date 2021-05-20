New details sheds more light on MCSO shooting at Queen Creek Walmart after bomb threat

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies have released new details in the deputy shooting at a Walmart in Queen Creek Thursday, May 14.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies received reports of a bomb threat from a man, later identified as 36-year-old Jacob Packard, at a Walmart near Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads.

The building was then evacuated, which included about 150 employees and shoppers, due to the threats made by Packard.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit arrived and "followed critical protocols necessary during the engagement with potential explosive devices," according to a press release.

Two deputies entered the store with Packard and began negotiations.

While attempting to negotiate with the man, MCSO officials say he tried to run away after he first complied with deputies commands.

Four shots were then fired by a deputy at Packard as he attempted to flee.

Packard fell to the ground after being struck and three more deputies, including a K9 entered the store.

Authorities say they handcuffed him and provided medical aid until fire officials arrived. He was then transported to a hospital, where he remains.

In a press release, officials say Packard’s criminal history includes "assault, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, false reporting, endangerment, dangerous drug possession and DUI."

After further investigation, it was discovered that Packard was not in possession of an explosive device.

Packard is currently facing aggravated assault charges.

The MCSO deputy who fired the shots at Packard has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per protocol.