MCSO deputies shoot man suspected of having explosive device at Queen Creek Walmart

A man suspected of having an explosive device was shot by MCSO deputies Thursday evening at a Walmart in Queen Creek.
Posted at 7:26 AM, May 14, 2021
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies in Queen Creek Thursday.

Around 7:30 p.m., MCSO received reports that a man was allegedly in possession of an explosive device inside a Walmart near Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads.

While attempting to negotiate with the man, MCSO officials say he tried to run away and that's when shots were fired by a deputy.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details about his injuries haven't been released.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office was called to the scene and is continuing to investigate.

Further details haven't been provided.

