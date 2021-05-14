MCSO deputies shoot man suspected of having explosive device at Queen Creek Walmart

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies in Queen Creek Thursday.

Around 7:30 p.m., MCSO received reports that a man was allegedly in possession of an explosive device inside a Walmart near Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads.

While attempting to negotiate with the man, MCSO officials say he tried to run away and that's when shots were fired by a deputy.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details about his injuries haven't been released.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office was called to the scene and is continuing to investigate.

Further details haven't been provided.