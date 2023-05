QUEEN CREEK, AZ — There's a lucky Powerball winner in the Valley from this past weekend.

On Saturday, May 13, a $100,000 ticket was sold in Queen Creek.

The ticket was sold at Frys Marketplace located at 25105 South Ellsworth Road.

It matched four-out-of-five numbers.

The winning numbers were: 3, 15, 20, 23, 46, Powerball 11