Child taken from Queen Creek home in critical condition, MCSO investigating

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials are investigating after a child was taken from a Queen Creek home in critical condition Tuesday morning.

According to MCSO, deputies were called to a home near Sossaman and Riggs roads around 8 a.m for reports of a child not breathing.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MCSO is investigating the circumstances and it’s not clear at this time what led to the child’s complications.

No further information was immediately available.

