Arizona Corporation Commission hosting meeting on Johnson Utilities

PHOENIX - The Arizona Corporation Commission will hold a public meeting Monday in regards to an investigation on Johnson Utilities.

The embattled company has received complaint after complaint about water pressure issues.

A judge recently recommended state regulators take control of the company and give it to an emergency manager. That recommendation coming in a report that concluded regulators are justified and authorized to put someone else in charge.

In early July, Johnson Utilities was fined $10,000 by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality because of water pressure issues in San Tan Valley.

Residents and businesses have been complaining for months saying water is barely trickling out of the taps. Schools eve considered shutting down their summer programs because the toilets wouldn't flush.

George Johnson, the owner of Johnson Utilities is on trial right now for bribery and conspiracy charges. He stepped down from the company the day before he was indicted in 2017.

The feds accuse Johnson of trying to buy-off Gary Pierce in exchange for supporting rate increases.

Current commissioners are now looking for new managers and nearby towns appear ready to jump in.

A jury will continue deliberations in the trial Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meantime the Arizona Corporation Commission meeting will take place at its offices starting at 10 a.m.