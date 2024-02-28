Woman hit, killed near Greenfield Road and Main Street

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Tuesday evening.

Police say a driver hit the woman near the main entrance of Mesa Regal Resort near Greenfield Road and Main Street just after 7:15 p.m.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

Residents of Mesa Regal Resort , the main entrance into your homes is blocked while officers investigate a fatal collision.



Please use the secondary entrance located at 48th Street just north of Main St. pic.twitter.com/YA0cgQAwWQ — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) February 28, 2024

Police say residents should use the secondary entrance near 48th Street just north of Main Street.

The main entrance will remain closed for the next few hours.

The investigation remains ongoing.