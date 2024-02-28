Watch Now
Woman hit, killed near Greenfield Road and Main Street

Officials say the main entrance of Mesa Regal Resort will remain closed for a few hours
Posted at 9:30 PM, Feb 27, 2024
MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Tuesday evening.

Police say a driver hit the woman near the main entrance of Mesa Regal Resort near Greenfield Road and Main Street just after 7:15 p.m.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

Police say residents should use the secondary entrance near 48th Street just north of Main Street.

The main entrance will remain closed for the next few hours.

The investigation remains ongoing.

