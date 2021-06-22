Vocational school eyes second location in the Valley

California-based UEI College will open a new campus facility in Mesa in late July, its second location in the region.

With a record-breaking heat sweeping across the Valley in recent years, the for-profit technical and vocational school credits the demand for qualified HVAC repairers for the expansion.

UEI College is finishing the installation and staffing for the 30,000-square-foot facility at 1420 W. Southern Ave., near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Alma School Road. Construction is expected to be completed in July. The facility is expected to become operational on July 28, pending final regulatory and accreditor approval, said Joe Cockrell, director of communications at UEI College.

The institution is looking to hire 50 employees ahead of its late July opening.

Initial programs at the new Mesa campus include electrician technician, automotive technician, medical assistant, medical billing and coding, dental assistant, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician.

