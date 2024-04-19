Video shows assault on Mesa school bus driver

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department released new video that shows a woman assaulting a school bus driver. The video is violent and may be difficult to watch. ABC15 was told 27-year-old Hermenegilda Isabelle Marquez was arrested this week and charged with aggravated assault on a school employee.

Police said the bus driver that day was a 64-year-old woman who was a substitute. Court documents said she was dropping kids off in a community near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road.

The beginning of the video from April 11 showed what seems a normal drop-off.

Police said Marquez climbed on the bus and accused the driver of saying something to her daughter. The driver said she never said anything.

"You talking s*** to my daughter?" said the woman police identify as Marquez.

Later in the video, other adults also appeared to get on and seemed to be arguing with the driver.

"Our bus driver was repeatedly telling them to step off her bus," said Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas. "'Please get off the bus.'"

He told ABC15 that around that time, the driver decided she needed to call for help.

"She radioed in for some help, that is when Isabel Marquez got back on the bus," said Det. Encinas.

In the video, you can see the bus driver hit multiple times and pulled by her hair. The assault ended when police said a man, who they believe to be Marquez's boyfriend, pulled her out of the bus.

The assault, according to court documents, happened in front of more than 10 kids.

Marquez was arrested Wednesday, but police said investigators are still trying to piece together the motive behind the attack.

"We don't know if our suspect was mad at this particular driver, or maybe a driver that works that route every day," said Det. Encinas. "Those are things that are going to come out as the investigation continues."

Documents given to ABC15 from police said Marquez was already on unsupervised probation for a different assault.

Neighbors who live in the area said they hope the bus driver is okay.

A $5,000 bond was set at Marquez's initial appearance. She has since been released. The judge said in court Marquez will not be allowed to return to that bus stop.

Mesa Police said the bus driver is okay physically. But their message: violence against school employees will not be tolerated.

