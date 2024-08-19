VIDEO: Large house fire burning near Greenfield Road and University Drive in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Fire crews are battling a large house fire near Greenfield Road and University Drive Monday afternoon in Mesa.

The incident began around 1 p.m.

Video from the scene shows large flames coming from the roof of the home.

Fire officials say they believe the fire started from a barbecue.

