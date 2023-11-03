Vandals hit Mesa home featured on ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

MESA — A familiar spot for holiday joy featured on ABC’s own "Great Christmas Light Fight" became the target of vandals.

Shelley and Michael Pelky have been decorating their Mesa home for 25 years hoping to spread Christmas cheer.

For decades, they told ABC15, they haven’t had a problem with anyone damaging their decorations until Halloween morning.

“Garland was gone, my candy canes were broken, he's [the snowman] stabbed and this was ruined,” described Shelley.

The couple checked their security video and saw that everything was caught on camera.

In the video, you can see three people walking up to the home just after midnight.

The group heads first for the large snowman and then an archway, stabbing both before cutting lights and ripping out nearby garland and decorative candy canes. One person even threw eggs at the home before leaving.

“That’s like less than two minutes of damage, isn't that scary?” said Shelley as she played the video for ABC15.

But the couple said they feel fortunate more wasn’t destroyed. Their yard is filled with thousands of lights, classic Christmas characters, and detailed scenes.

Watching the video, the Pelskys say, was difficult. The set-up of their holiday decorations already takes months.

“So this pushed us back a couple of days, and then it emotionally sets it back a couple of days,” said Shelley.

The couple said they are reaching out to police and are offering their own reward for information.

“I forgive you, and how can I help you?"

That's their message to the people who did this.

“It’s a hard thing when people destroy something that is meant to be good,” said Shelley.

But the Pelkys said that nothing, not even three grinches, could ruin their holiday tradition.