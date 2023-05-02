Valley teacher posthumously honored for legacy of giving

MESA, AZ — A school in Mesa is mourning the loss of a longtime teacher, friend, and volunteer whose giving heart knew no bounds.

Kristin Skiles, 58, died in February after a long battle with West Nile Virus. She had been a teacher at Imagine East Mesa for the past 16 years. Not only was she known as a skilled educator, but perhaps more than that, she'll be remembered for her giving spirit and for creating something called, "The Giving Gang," which allowed students to take home food, bathroom products, and even school uniforms -- all free of charge.

ABC15 was there Friday as a celebration of life took place to honor Skiles.

"She was a lot of things to a lot of people," explains Imagine East Mesa Assistant Principal Jana Dubel. "She was a colleague, a friend, a mentor -- she was the person to go to any time you needed anything."

Friends say her celebration of life matched her boundless energy; the school wanted to incorporate all of her favorite things - a petting zoo from Superstition Farms, candy, and even a station where people could create care packages for the homeless.

"We've taken out the stigma of needing things." That is what Skiles told ABC15 in 2019 when she was honored as one of Nick's Heroes. "They can come without any fear of judgment."

"She understood they couldn't learn anything if they didn't have their basic needs met," explains Dubel. "So she made sure inside the closet was anything kids needed - toiletries, uniforms, clothes, school supplies, backpacks, shoes -- anything to make them more comfortable so they could learn at school."

"The kids loved her and she loved them," says Shirley Lundeen, who perhaps knew Skiles better than anyone else. She is her mother. "She does leave a legacy. No question."

If you'd like to donate to the Giving Gang or The Kristin Skiles Scholarship Fund, head to their website.