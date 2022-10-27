Valley pediatrician arrested for allegedly luring a minor for sex

MESA, AZ — A Valley pediatrician has been indicted after police say he tried to lure a 15-year-old for sex.

On Tuesday, Phoenix police announced the arrest of 16 men accused of trying to lure minors for sex in a Valley-wide sting called "Operation Tangled Web".

One of the men arrested was identified as Bryce David Olsen.

During his arrest, Olsen identified himself as a pediatrician at a Mesa area hospital, according to court documents.

On October 11, an undercover officer working in an online capacity was messaged by a user on a dating app. The two agreed to move their chat to a different online platform where police say the account on the other end displayed the name, Bryce Olsen.

During their conversation, the undercover officer told Olsen that they were 15 years old to which Olsen acknowledged and asked for the officer's birth date, documents stated.

As they continued chatting authorities say Olsen made comments that were sexual in nature in reference to what he wanted to do with the undercover officer.

Following the conversation, Olsen arrived at a designated area, near the Arizona Mills Mall, near where the undercover officer said he lived.

When Olsen arrived, in the vehicle description provided, uniformed officers approached the vehicle and detained him.

During a police interview, Olsen identified himself as a physician working at a Mesa area hospital as a pediatrician.

Olsen has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, a class 3 felony.

Olsen has not yet been convicted of any crimes related to this incident.