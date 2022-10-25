Watch Now
16 arrested during child sex crimes investigation across the Valley

'Operation Tangled Web' targeted people seeking illegal sex acts with children online
Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 25, 2022
PHOENIX — An undercover operation by multiple departments across the Valley has led to the arrest of 16 people related to child sex crimes.

Phoenix police say “Operation Tangled Web” targeted people seeking illegal sex acts online in 2022. The exact dates were not released. The suspects allegedly solicited or brokered deals for online illegal sex acts with children before being arrested.

The undercover operation included the Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa police departments as well as the FBI and Homeland Security.

The suspects were arrested on several various charges including child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and furnishing harmful materials to a minor.

