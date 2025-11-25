Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Death investigation underway near US 60 near Gold Canyon, WB lanes closed

It is unknown what led to the large police presence
A law enforcement situation has closed both directions of traffic on U.S. 60 near Gold Canyon on Tuesday. Officials say the area will remain closed for a large period of time. It is unknown what led to the incident or if anyone was injured.
US 60 near Gold Canyon closed in both directions due to law enforcement situation
Law enforcement situation on US 60 near Gold Canyon
Mesa police say a large law enforcement situation has shut down the westbound lanes of traffic on U.S. 60 near Gold Canyon on Tuesday.

Officials say a death investigation is underway, but have not provided any further details.

Gold Canyon is located east of Apache Junction.

The area will remain closed for a large period of time.

It is unknown what led to the incident.

Aerial footage shows a large law enforcement presence, including units with the Mesa Police Department.

