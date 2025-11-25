Death investigation underway near US 60 near Gold Canyon, WB lanes closed

Mesa police say a large law enforcement situation has shut down the westbound lanes of traffic on U.S. 60 near Gold Canyon on Tuesday.

Officials say a death investigation is underway, but have not provided any further details.

Gold Canyon is located east of Apache Junction.

The area will remain closed for a large period of time.

It is unknown what led to the incident.

Aerial footage shows a large law enforcement presence, including units with the Mesa Police Department.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.