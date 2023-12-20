United Food Bank hosts Christmas food distribution event in Mesa

MESA, AZ — United Food Bank is hosting a Christmas food distribution event in Mesa on Wednesday, with cars lining up hours ahead of the scheduled event to get much-needed assistance this holiday season.

Event officials say, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., families can get holiday meal fixings, produce, and other essentials at the Mesa Convention Center.

Video from the event Wednesday morning showed lines of cars passing through groups of volunteers working the event despite the rain.

ABC15 talked to one recipient who said he had been waiting in line for the event since 4 a.m., hoping not to miss out on the giveaway.

The food bank said it expects to serve about 1,800 households during the distribution event.