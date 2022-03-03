Uniquely Local: Downtown Mesa rebrands itself

MESA, AZ — Just because spring training is delayed doesn't mean you can't hang out in downtown Mesa. The city is in the process of rebranding itself, as millions of dollars worth of development projects are in the works.

Nancy Hormann with the Downtown Mesa Association says they want people to know Mesa is indeed an entertainment destination.

"It has the reputation of being a sleepy little town," Hormann said. "Our goal in this rebranding is to put Mesa top of mind when you're thinking about going somewhere for arts, entertainment, and food. It's already here, but people don't know it."

That starts with a new logo and the new slogan, "Uniquely Local."

Through a grant program, business owners were also able to apply for new signs to make their shops stand out.

"We need to let people know and change their mind about what downtown Mesa was to what downtown Mesa is," Hormann said.