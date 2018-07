MESA, AZ - Double check that Mega Millions ticket!

A $1 million lottery ticket sold in the Valley has yet to be claimed.

According to the Arizona Lottery, on Friday, July 13, a Mega Millions ticket was sold at Circle K at 2022 W. Southern Avenue in Mesa.

The winning numbers for the Friday, July 13 drawing is 21-22-39-59-68-2.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is at $375 million.