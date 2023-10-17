Two people stabbed in Mesa home invasion, police say

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a double stabbing during a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

Officials tell ABC15 that dispatchers received a call from someone near Mesa Drive and Broadway Road regarding a possible burglary at a neighbor's home.

Officers learned three suspects were believed to have forced their way into an apartment during a burglary.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the incident and two of them were stabbed. Police say the victims have been taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

No suspects have been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.