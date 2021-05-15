Watch
Two killed in crash Saturday on U.S. 60 EB at Mesa Drive

Posted at 5:48 AM, May 15, 2021
MESA, AZ — Two people are dead following a crash Saturday morning on U.S. 60 near Mesa Drive.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 for reports of a crash.

Officials say four vehicles were involved and two people died.

DPS has not provided any details on the two people killed in the crash.

An investigation is underway and officials say impairment is being investigated as a possible cause.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 are closed and there is no estimated time for when they will reopen.

