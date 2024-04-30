Two juveniles hit by a vehicle outside Westwood High School in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Two juveniles have been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon outside of Westwood High School.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Revere and Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa on the north side of the school.

Mesa police say the juvenile pedestrians are both in stable condition.

It's unclear if the juveniles attend Westwood High School or not and their exact ages are also unknown.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

What led up to the crash is unknown.

The Mesa Fire Department says Rio Salado Parkway is closed in the area.