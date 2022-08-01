Two injured in Mesa crash involving light rail

MESA, AZ — Two people were taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a crash, involving the Valley Metro light rail.

A silver Toyota passenger car collided with a light rail car near Roosevelt and Main Street, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Two people, the driver and passenger of the Toyota, were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Service Alert: Due to a car-train collision in east Mesa, eastbound light rail service is delayed. We will be moving eastbound trains to the westbound tracks. Trains will arrive at Price Rd/Apache Blvd on the westbound platform. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) August 1, 2022

Eastbound Main Street traffic was restricted as police investigated.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.