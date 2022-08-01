Watch Now
Two injured in Mesa crash involving light rail

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Posted at 1:31 PM, Aug 01, 2022
MESA, AZ — Two people were taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a crash, involving the Valley Metro light rail.

A silver Toyota passenger car collided with a light rail car near Roosevelt and Main Street, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Two people, the driver and passenger of the Toyota, were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Main Street traffic was restricted as police investigated.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

