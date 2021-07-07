Two dead, one hurt after shooting at Mesa apartment complex

MESA — Two people are dead after a triple shooting at a Mesa apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Gilbert and Broadway roads after receiving reports of the shooting. At the scene, three victims with gunshot wounds were found inside an apartment.

The responding officers rendered first aid on the victims until medical help arrived. All three victims were taken to the hospital, but two of the victims died from their injuries.

Police say the third victim is in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and have not said whether any suspects are outstanding or what led to the incident.