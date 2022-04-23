Toddler taken to hospital after nearly drowning in Mesa pool

MESA, AZ — A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in a community pool Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to a community pool along Gilbert Road just south of US-60 for a drowning call.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 2-year-old who had been removed from the water and was receiving CPR.

Crews took over the CPR and had to use more advanced medical treatment until the child started breathing again.

Officials say the child is alive and breathing but was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further information was immediately available.