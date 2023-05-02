Shooting under investigation near Mesa elementary school

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a shooting in an area outside of an elementary school early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near Recker and McKellips roads around 3 a.m.

Mesa police told ABC15 that two separate callers, a security guard and someone who had been with the victim, reported a shooting in the area.

The security guard reportedly found a man by Mendoza Elementary School who had been shot one time.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

No suspect information is available, and police say the victim was unable to provide much information on what happened and who may have been involved.

A police presence remained on the street outside of the school as of 6 a.m. It's unclear if and how the investigation will impact the school day.

Officials did not give any indication that the shooting was related to the school in any way.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.