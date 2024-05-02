Shooting investigation involving Mesa police officers near 14th and Center streets

MESA, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Mesa police officers.

The shooting happened near 14th and Center streets just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear if anyone was injured, however, police officials say no officers were hurt.

The Mesa Police Department is working an officer involved shooting at Center and 14th Place. The scene is secure and no officers have been injured. We will be providing updates on this platform. pic.twitter.com/f7gwyz7hXK — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 2, 2024

Stick with ABC15 as we work to get more details in the developing story.

So far this year, ABC15 has recorded 20 shootings in the Valley involving law enforcement officers. Check out our map below for locations and details.