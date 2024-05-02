Watch Now
Shooting investigation involving Mesa police officers near 14th and Center streets

14th Street and Center Mesa OIS
Posted at 11:12 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 14:25:48-04

MESA, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Mesa police officers.

The shooting happened near 14th and Center streets just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear if anyone was injured, however, police officials say no officers were hurt.

Stick with ABC15 as we work to get more details in the developing story.

So far this year, ABC15 has recorded 20 shootings in the Valley involving law enforcement officers. Check out our map below for locations and details.

