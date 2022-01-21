Serial burglary suspect arrested after string of Mesa incidents

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a serial burglary suspect has been arrested following a months-long investigation.

Officials say the incidents took place beginning in October 2021 when someone burglarized homes and vehicles in East Mesa retirement communities.

Through community tips and investigation techniques, officials were led to 32-year-old Justin Schuerman, who had tattoos that matched the suspect seen in surveillance video.

Schuerman was arrested Wednesday in Mesa and is suspected of being involved in 19 other burglaries. Additional charges may be added pending the outcome of DNA analysis, police say.

He was booked into jail on charges of burglary and theft of a credit card, as well as an outstanding felony warrant through Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.