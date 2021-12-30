Mesa police searching for serial burglar targeting homes and vehicles

MESA, AZ — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from multiple homes and vehicles in east Mesa.

Mesa police say the suspect has targeted homes and vehicles between Southern Avenue and University Drive, and Sossaman and Ellsworth roads over the past three months.

The suspect is a white male believed to be in his 20s and is around 5’11”. He also has distinctive tattoos on his neck and left hand. He has been seen fleeing at least some of the burglaries on a bicycle.

Details on what items have been stolen or an estimated value were not immediately available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).