MESA, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Mesa police officers Saturday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m., officers pulled over a driver for a traffic stop near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road.

Police say during the stop, an officer attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle. The reason why the officer did this isn't currently known and is under investigation.

As the officer attempted to get the driver out of the car, the person took off at a high rate of speed. According to police, this is when officers fired their weapon.

Police are still looking for the driver and the vehicle involved.

No officers were hurt, and it's not known if the driver was hurt in the shooting.

An investigation remains underway.