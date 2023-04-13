Salt River Tubing gets a new owner ahead of the 2023 season

MESA, AZ — Salt River Tubing is getting a new owner.

Previous owners, Henri and Lynda Breault, announced Thursday they are selling the rental and recreation company after 43 years of service. The Mesa business is located near Bush Highway and Usery Pass Road.

"We have been Blessed 43 Years as “Partners in Recreation” with the USDA Forest Service on the Lower Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Mesa Ranger District, Arizona!" the owners said in a statement.

During those 43 years, Salt River Tubing has received four National Take Pride in America awards for its conservation efforts in the Tonto National Forest.

William Binks has been named as the new owner. Binks also owns JET Limousines, a luxury limo and chauffeur service in the Valley.

The 2023 tubing season is slated to open on April 29.