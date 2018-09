MESA, AZ - One firefighter and three others are being taken to the hospital in stable condition after a fire truck was involved in a crash in east Mesa.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday near University Drive and the Loop 202.

Rural Metro Fire says the unit was responding to a drowning call nearby when they were involved in the crash.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

A five-year-old was taken to the hospital in the drowning call in critical condition.