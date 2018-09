MESA, AZ - A five-year-old boy pulled from a pool in Mesa in critical condition died at the hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from Rural Metro Fire, the incident happened at an apartment complex near Broadway and Hawes roads.

The child was swimming at a community pool with family members when he went underwater, according to a spokesperson from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Family members performed CPR on the boy before he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

No further information was immediately available. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates on this developing story.