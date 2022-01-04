Police: Suspect with knife shot and killed by Mesa officers

MESA, AZ — A man has died at the hospital after he was shot by Mesa officers Monday evening.

Mesa police say officers responded to McKellips Road east of Country Club Drive around 6:30 p.m. after receiving two 911 calls: one for a person with a knife and another for the sound of a gunshot. Police say the two calls ended up relating to the same person.

Officers arrived to find a man with a knife and commanded him to drop it, according to a release from the police department. The man at first appeared to respond to commands before "coming at the officers aggressively with the knife," leading at least one of them to shoot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The department says it will not release the man's name until next of kin has been notified, and the incident is under investigation.

The shooting was the second by officers of the department in less than 12 hours, as around 7:30 a.m. Mesa police say a man with a large metal tool was shot and killed after charging at officers near Val Vista Drive and Brown Road.

