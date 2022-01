MESA, AZ — Mesa police were involved in a deadly shooting Monday morning.

The incident occurred near Brown Road and Val Vista Drive, according to officials.

Police say one man was killed. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting.

This is the first police shooting in the Valley of 2022. In 2021, there were 52 media-reported police shootings in the Valley.

