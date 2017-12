MESA, AZ - Authorities say a man is dead after he was found suffering "life-threatening injuries" in the parking lot of a Mesa apartment complex.

On Friday afternoon, police responded to The Moorings at Mesa Cove Apartments near Brown Road and Mesa Drive.

According to a police spokesperson, a man was found in the parking lot with serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

A second man was located with minor injuries, officials said.

Police say the two people knew each other, and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

No additional information was released, but investigators are interviewing everyone involved in the incident.

