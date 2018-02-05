Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in possible Mesa murder-suicide

MESA, AZ - Mesa police say two people were found dead at an apartment complex and a third victim was found wounded.

Officers responded to the El Rancho Apartments near Horne and Main Street around 1 a.m. Monday for a shots fired call.

When crews arrived on scene a man and woman were found dead, while another woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the apartment. Police say a small child was also in the apartment at the time, but was not injured.

The surviving victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, but say it appears to be a murder-suicide.

The two deceased victims are believed to have been in a domestic relationship. Police have not determined the relationship of the surviving victim.