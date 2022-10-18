Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Plane down near McKellips and Greenfield roads in Mesa

One person was on the plane at the time it went down
One person was onboard when a plane crashed near Falcon Field Airport Tuesday morning, fire officials say.
Mesa plane crash
Posted at 7:55 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 11:37:43-04

MESA, AZ — A small plane went down in Mesa Tuesday morning, landing in a canal near a busy intersection.

The incident occurred near McKellips and Greenfield roads, near Falcon Field Airport, just before 8 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a small aircraft that landed in a canal full of water. It appeared to be a strategic emergency landing, according to Mesa Fire and Medical officials.

One person, the pilot, was on the plane at the time it went down and self-extricated from the aircraft. The pilot suffered minor injuries.

The FAA says the aircraft involved was a single-engine Cessna 177RG.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what led to the incident. It's unknown whether the pilot was taking off, landing or otherwise when the incident occurred.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!