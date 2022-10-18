Plane down near McKellips and Greenfield roads in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A small plane went down in Mesa Tuesday morning, landing in a canal near a busy intersection.

The incident occurred near McKellips and Greenfield roads, near Falcon Field Airport, just before 8 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a small aircraft that landed in a canal full of water. It appeared to be a strategic emergency landing, according to Mesa Fire and Medical officials.

One person, the pilot, was on the plane at the time it went down and self-extricated from the aircraft. The pilot suffered minor injuries.

The FAA says the aircraft involved was a single-engine Cessna 177RG.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what led to the incident. It's unknown whether the pilot was taking off, landing or otherwise when the incident occurred.

