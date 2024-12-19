Plane crashes in Mesa orange grove outside Falcon Field, no injuries reported

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a plane crash Thursday afternoon after a plane went down near Falcon Field.

Officials say the plane took off from Falcon Field Airport and suffered some sort of mechanical issue. The pilot attempted to turn back to the airport, but due to a lack of altitude, the pilot decided to put the plane down on a dirt road near an orange grove.

The plane hit a tree stump and spun, causing heavy damage.

Two people were reportedly on the plane but are both out of the plane and walking around. Neither people were hospitalized.

Mesa Police Department

The incident is still under investigation.