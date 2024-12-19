Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Plane crashes in Mesa orange grove outside Falcon Field, no injuries reported

Officials say the plan suffered a mechanical issue
Mesa police are investigating a plane crash Thursday afternoon after a plane went down near Falcon Field. Officials say the plane took off from Falcon Field Airport and suffered some sort of mechanical issue. The pilot attempted to turn back to the airport, but due to a lack of altitude, the pilot decided to put the plane down on a dirt road near an orange grove. The plane hit a tree stump and spun, causing heavy damage.
Screenshot 2024-12-19 at 3.44.03 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a plane crash Thursday afternoon after a plane went down near Falcon Field.

Officials say the plane took off from Falcon Field Airport and suffered some sort of mechanical issue. The pilot attempted to turn back to the airport, but due to a lack of altitude, the pilot decided to put the plane down on a dirt road near an orange grove.

The plane hit a tree stump and spun, causing heavy damage.

Two people were reportedly on the plane but are both out of the plane and walking around. Neither people were hospitalized.

Mesa plane crash dec 19

The incident is still under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen