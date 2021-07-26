Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport sets passenger record

MESA, AZ — The commercial air travel industry took a major hit in 2020, but things aren’t just returning to normal, in some cases they are doing better than ever before.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport recorded a record number of passengers for the month of June. The Valley’s secondary airport, which is located in southeast Mesa, saw a total of 151,219 passengers travel through its terminal in June.

Not only was it the most passengers ever in June, but also the first time since March 2020 when the Gateway Airport saw monthly passenger numbers higher than they were the previous year.

“Families are making up for lost travel and they have come to know the convenience and affordability of Gateway Airport,” John Giles [bizjournals.com] , Mesa mayor and the chairman of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in a statement. “June is the kickoff to the summer travel season, and we are encouraged and hopeful that this trend will continue.”

The Gateway Airport is primarily used by leisure travelers, and leisure travel has been one of the bright spots for commercial airlines.

