Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport receives $14+ million from Federal Gov

MESA, AZ — Phoenix-Mesa Gateway is set to receive $14.4 million from the Federal Government for its Terminal Modernization Project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration awarded nearly $1 billion from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which provided funds to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals.

One of the airports to make the list was Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa.

Part of the $14.4 million awarded to Mesa will go toward constructing a new permanent terminal to replace the existing temporary terminal. Passenger traffic is expected to grow by more than 50% over the next 10 to 15 years.

“This is a big win for the East Valley’s economy. A new permanent terminal will make Gateway Airport even more attractive for investment and opportunity, and support expanded travel and job opportunities for residents,” said Rep. Greg Stanton, who helped secure the funds.

Stanton urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson to support the project in a letter in March.

Gateway, one of the fastest growing commercial service airports in the country, has used a portable 10,000-square-foot “temporary passenger terminal annex” with four gates, meant to accommodate passengers until a permanent structure could be constructed. However, continued rapid growth forced the airport to strategically prioritize additional terminal projects and delayed replacement of the temporary terminal, which continues to be used daily, according to a statement from Stanton.