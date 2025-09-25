Person with gunshot wound found in crashed car in Mesa, investigation underway

MESA, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person with a gunshot wound was found in a crashed car overnight.

Deputies first responded to a crash scene near 85th and Boise streets, near Hawes Road and University Drive, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A person with a gunshot wound was found at the crash scene and was taken to a hospital.

A short time later, MCSO says a second person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both shooting victims are being treated, but their conditions are not known, officials said early Thursday morning.

Information about the shooting, where it occurred, and how the victims are connected is under investigation.

