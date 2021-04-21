PD: Woman called 911 after being shot in the head during Mesa incident

MESA, AZ — Mesa police have provided an update after an incident where an adult male, a child, and two dogs were found dead inside a home last week.

Police say a woman called 911 complaining of severe injuries to her eyes from a home near Brown and Ellsworth roads on April 14. When police arrived, they located the woman with a gunshot wound to her head. The woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Her latest condition has not been released by police.

After searching the home, an adult male, a child, and two dogs were all found shot and killed.

Police have identified the adult male involved as James Thompson. The names of the woman hospitalized, or the child, have not been released.

Police say they are waiting on forensic results to provide additional details on what happened during this incident and will provide them as they become available.