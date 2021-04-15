Police investigating after child, man and 2 dogs found dead inside Mesa home

MESA, AZ — Police are investigating after a man, a child, and two dogs were found dead inside a Mesa home Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the house near Brown and Ellsworth roads around 8 p.m. by a woman who said she was injured and needed help.

When police arrived, they found the woman with a serious eye injury and transported her to the hospital.

Inside the home, police say they located a man, a child, and two dogs dead.

They do not believe any suspects are outstanding in connection with the incident.

Details on what happened leading up to the deaths have not been released by police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information as it becomes available.