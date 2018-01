MESA, AZ - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in east Mesa.

Mesa police said two vehicles were involved in a crash near the US 60 and Signal Butte Road around noon on Tuesday.

According to police, one vehicle crossed the center median and hit another vehicle head-on.

Police said a man died at the scene. Initial information indicates the death could be related to a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The other vehicle had three people inside, including two children. A woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The children were not injured.

There are road restrictions in the area. Check traffic conditions here.